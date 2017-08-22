Job fair today at Norfolk Double Tree

(Photo: City of Norfolk)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're looking for a new job, listen up: there is a career fair going on at the DoubleTree on north Military highway near the airport.

The fair will include employers like Cox, the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, and the 'Newport News Behavioral Health Center.

It's happening on Tuesday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to attend, you'll need to register ahead of time by visiting the National Career Fairs website.

© 2017 WVEC-TV