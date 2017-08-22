WVEC
Job fair today at Norfolk Double Tree

Staff , WVEC 8:05 AM. EDT August 22, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you're looking for a new job, listen up: there is a career fair going on at the DoubleTree on north Military highway near the airport.

The fair will include employers like Cox, the Aviation Institute of Maintenance, and the 'Newport News Behavioral Health Center.

It's happening on Tuesday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to attend, you'll need to register ahead of time by visiting the National Career Fairs website.

