Judge: Suspended ODU linebacker, son of coach guilty of eluding

Derek Wilder (Photo: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge found Derek Wilder guilty of felony eluding charges on Monday.

The charges against the suspended Old Dominion University linebacker, son of Coach Bobby Wilder, stem from an incident that happened in May of 2017.

Police said Wilder and his friend, Aquante Thornton, were riding motorcycles recklessly. After a brief pursuit, Wilder allegedly had a wreck that threw him from his motorcycle, causing minor injuries.

On Monday, a video was played in court from the GoPro camera that Wilder was wearing on his helmet the day of the accident.

A picture from the video showed that Wilder was reportedly going 115 mph.

Both Wilder and Thornton were given 18 months suspended sentences, pending good behavior. Their licenses were also suspended for 6 months.

