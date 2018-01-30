K-9 unit takes wanted man into custody in Gloucester

Michael Smith (Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- A police K-9 unit was able to track and take a fugitive into custody.

The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Michael Smith was wanted for grand larceny, assault and battery, and several other charges.

When deputies caught up with him last week, we're told he ran into the woods. Rexi, a police K-9, along with his handler assisted in a search of the area, and within 10 minutes, located Smith hiding in the woods.

Smith was taken into custody without further incident.

GCSO Patrol K-9 Rexi and his handler, Master Deputy Lutz (Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, © 2015 Tim Wilson, All Rights Reserved)

© 2018 WVEC-TV