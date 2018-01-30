K-9 unit takes wanted man into custody in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- A police K-9 unit was able to track and take a fugitive into custody.
The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said 23-year-old Michael Smith was wanted for grand larceny, assault and battery, and several other charges.
When deputies caught up with him last week, we're told he ran into the woods. Rexi, a police K-9, along with his handler assisted in a search of the area, and within 10 minutes, located Smith hiding in the woods.
Smith was taken into custody without further incident.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs