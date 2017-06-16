(Photo: Dan Thornberg / EyeEm)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- In an effort to keep kids off the street, a summer basketball program will begin June 23.

"Summer Nights" basketball league is an 8-week program where 126 youth aged 10-17 will play basketball and learn about good sportsmanship, realities of street violence, and bullying.

Games will be played at Bayside Middle School on Tuesdays and Fridays from June 23 to August 20.

Game times are 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

18 teams will be competing.

"Summer Nights" rules include, no foul language, no gang attire, and all shirts must be clean, neat and tucked in.

Security will include the Va. Beach police department's 3rd precinct community policing, parents chaperoning, and volunteers.

The open ceremony and community meet on June 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. will have guest speakers including mayors, community leaders, pastors, councilmen and celebrities.

The final weekend players will have playoffs and a championship game at Lake Edward's basketball courts.

Free snacks and food will be available for players on game days.

Registration closed on June 8.

