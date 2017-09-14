What is the King Tide? Hampton Roads' highest astronomical tide of the year!

The King Tide is a flooding event that's set to take place on the morning of Nov. 5 and will impact the entire Hampton Roads region. (Photo: 13News Now)

Hampton Roads has seen it's fill of tidal flooding.

But one particular flooding event this November could help researchers determine how tides and sea levels impact this region for years to come. And we need your help to track it.

It's called the "King Tide" and the project attached to it is called "Catch the King."

A king tide is a current that carries astronomically high flooding levels. It's set to hit Hampton Roads on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 and will serve as this year's highest astronomical tide of the year.

We're partnering with the Virginian-Pilot, the Daily Press and WHRO Public Media just for this event.

Check out these interactive flood maps for projected flood heights and exact times the tide will hit your community.

So how can you help us measure the flooding?

Well, we're looking for all the volunteers we can gather to help "catch the king," which means tracking how far this wave reaches across the region.

Your data could help scientists and community leaders gain a better understanding of risks from rising tides.

First, download the SeaLevelRise app to your smartphone and tablet and check out the maps of trouble spots where this tide will have a major effect.

You can track the tide using photos and mark flooding spots you see in your area.

iOS: SeaLevelRise

Android: Sea Level Rise

Second, sign up to volunteer! We need all the help we can get.

Now, mark your calendar for Nov. 5 because we will need your help to measure the tide that morning using the app.

Following the tidal event, we will have data and photos that you can look through and review to see how the king tide has affected the area.

