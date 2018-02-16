Kings Dominion to host job fair to fill over 4K positions

DOSWELL, Va. (WVEC) -- Kings Dominion is looking to fill 4,500 positions for the 2018 season.
Jobs are available in a variety of departments, including food and beverage, merchandise and rides.
Entry-level, supervisory positions and internship opportunities are available for qualified applicants.
Benefits include free park admission, merchandise discounts and more!
Job fairs are scheduled for February 24 and March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Kings Dominion Human Resources. Applicants must apply before attending.
