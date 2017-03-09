Kings Fork chess team in a class of its own

SUFFOLK, Va (WVEC) --- The Kings Fork High School chess team is in a class of its own.

That’s because it’s the only competitive public school team in Hampton Roads.

“We’re underdogs in the sense that we aren’t well known,” said senior Angelo Cecchini.

This Saturday the team will head to the state chess championships for the first time.

“Definitely going to be flying under the radar,” said player Trevor Gillespie-Reigart.

Like any great underdog story, the team includes a cast of characters all led by coach and former Deep Creek chess champion Bryan Flores.

Bryan’s son Bruce is one of the team’s best players.

“I’m more of an offensive player,” said Bruce.

You have the optimist in Gillepsie-Reigart.

“Don’t know what to expect but we are going to try our best,” said Trevor.

The hype man, or in this case hype woman, is team president Gabriella Gardner.

“We’re going to go, we’re going to beat all these people and we’re going to bring back a trophy,” said Gabriella.

Senior Angelo Cecchini is the romantic.

“You see some beauty in it,” said Angelo. “If you understand what the moves mean.”

The goal for the team is to not only win but to get more public schools involved in chess across our region.

The tournament runs all day Saturday, March 11th at the Holiday Inn Virginia Beach-Norfolk at 5655 Greenwich Road in Virginia Beach.

