Kroger hiring for store management positions in Hampton Roads

A Kroger sign. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Kroger is hosting a hiring event in hopes of filling a number of store management positions in area stores.

The hiring event is on Tuesday, April 18 from 3-7 p.m. at the Kroger Training Center located at 2029 Lynnhaven Pkwy in Virginia Beach.

“We offer competitive compensation, excellent benefits and the opportunity for advancement at one of the largest corporations in the United States,” said Allison McGee, spokesperson for the Mid-Atlantic Division.

Applicants for the assistant store manager positions should have an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or previous comparable retail management experience.

Those interested should apply online here. Search 'Assistant Store Manager' in the Keywords section, and select Virginia.

© 2017 WVEC-TV