Kroger launches 'free fruit for kids' program

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Kroger grocery chain is launching an initiative to help get kids to eat healthier.

All Krogers in the area will now give a free piece of fruit to children under the age of 12 when they visit. The child can select from bananas, apples, or a citrus fruit.

“Giving children fruit is one way to encourage children to begin healthy eating habits at a young age,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division in a press release.

Kroger said it has tested this program elsewhere in the country with great success, and now it will be available for the first time in Hampton Roads.

