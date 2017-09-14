Kroger launches 'free fruit for kids' program

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Kroger grocery chain is launching an initiative to help get kids to eat healthier.
All Krogers in the area will now give a free piece of fruit to children under the age of 12 when they visit. The child can select from bananas, apples, or a citrus fruit.
“Giving children fruit is one way to encourage children to begin healthy eating habits at a young age,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division in a press release.
Kroger said it has tested this program elsewhere in the country with great success, and now it will be available for the first time in Hampton Roads.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs