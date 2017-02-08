LaSalle Blanks leaving 13News Now, set to 'make mark' in home state

LaSalle Blanks (Photo: 13News Now)

Norfolk, Va. (WVEC) -- After two decades in Hampton Roads, 13News Now's LaSalle Blanks will head home to Connecticut.

News Director Doug Wieder made the announcement Wednesday.

Blanks will move to WTNH in New Haven, Connecticut where he will work as a reporter. His childhood home in Fairfield is a 30-minute drive from his new station.

“I’m excited and humbled. This opportunity gives me the chance to work for the station I grew up watching. I’m going to spread my wings in front of my family, friends, and high school teachers.” Blanks said.

During his 20 years at 13News Now, Blanks has made his mark on co-workers and the community, attending countless events and covering stories for every news program.

“LaSalle has excelled at every position he’s had in the newsroom, but his devotion to our Making Your Mark franchise has been overwhelming. LaSalle has shared hundreds of stories with our audience highlighting great people doing amazing things in Hampton Roads," Wieder said. "Our newsroom commitment to the Making Your Mark segments won’t change. We’ve been blessed to work with LaSalle for many years, and we’ll miss his enthusiasm and passion for Hampton Roads, but we understand this is an amazing opportunity to return to his home state that he can’t pass up."

LaSalle worked in Lansing, Michigan and Rochester, New York before he came to Hampton Roads, but for him, no place quite compares to our area.

“Hampton Roads has become home. I’ve lived here longer than anywhere in my life, and the second place I’ve lived the longest is the place I’m now returning to. People have opened up their hearts to accepting me into this community. The charity events, community festivals, individuals I’ve met that truly want to make a difference, and the bravery I’ve seen from the military community, I honestly can’t imagine a more touching and sincere community.” Blanks said.

“Over his 20 years of covering the region, LaSalle has highlighted the heart of Hampton Roads in a way no other station or talent has done before. He has been a fantastic work colleague who truly cares about this community and every individual featured in the stories he tells. We sincerely thank him for his excellence and dedication to Hampton Roads and 13NewsNow,” General Manager Kari Jacobs said.

Blanks' final day at 13News Now will be February 24.

(© 2017 WVEC)