Lawmakers brainstorm fixes for toll problem

Inside the new westbound Midtown Tunnel. (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Lawmakers are putting their heads together, trying to figure out how to ease the toll troubles from the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

Some people owe thousands in fees. Leaders say tolls are impacting the bottom line and the financial future of Portsmouth.

Crockin's Furniture has been in business since 1889. It was founded by Peter Crockin's grandfather.

"He was an immigrant from Lithuania, and started the business going up and down High Street, selling furniture," said Crockin.

He tells 13News Now the business has had its ups and downs. They were once open Monday through Saturday; now it's only open 10-5 Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

"Unfortunately after the recession and the tolls hit, that was the nail in our coffin," he said.

He was one of a few business leaders at a roundtable discussion Friday, where state and local leaders discussed ways to alleviate toll stress.

"I think the easiest one that we would want to do is to do away with the tolls or at least find a free option that wouldn't impede or hurt them financially," said Matthew James, state delegate.

