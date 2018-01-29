Lawmakers consider regulating dog training centers after woman's death

The granddaughter of a woman killed by an American Pit Bull Terrier said the dog shown on an online adoption page was responsible for the deadly attack. (Photo: Screen shot from Forever Home Rehabilitation's website)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A bill is working its way through the General Assembly that aims to regulate animal training centers after a pit bull mauled a 90-year-old woman to death.

Margaret Colvin's family adopted the dog from Forever Home Rehabilitation Center. The center allegedly never disclosed the dog's bite history.

The proposed legislation would make it mandatory for any facility -- not just shelters -- to disclose that information. It also would require the date and circumstances around the bite.

If someone does not disclose that information, they could face a civil punishment.

Meanwhile, Colvin's family is suing Forever Home Rehabilitation Center for $5 million. In a statement to 13News Now back in November, Forever Home Rehabilitation Center stated:

“Forever Homes again extends its condolences to the loved ones of Ms. Colvin. While we offer our deepest sympathy to those impacted by this tragic event, we remain confident that once the legal process has run its course, Forever Homes will be fully exonerated of any allegations of wrongdoing.”

