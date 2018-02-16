Lawmakers criticize lack of gun safety laws

Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, USA. (Photo: SeanPavonePhoto, SeanPavonePhoto)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- After the Florida school shooting Wednesday, Virginia lawmakers are speaking out about the gun safety measures that have failed in the state capital.

Attorney General Mark Herring is blaming Republicans for the current gun safety laws that he said aren’t sufficient.

“There is a majority in the legislature who are more beholden to the gun lobby and gun manufacturers than their constituents and we need to keep the communities safe,” said Herring.

48th District Delegate Rip Sullivan (D) introduced two bills in the house this session – both of them failed. One would have allowed guns to be taken away from someone who poses a risk of injuring himself or others.

“It’s doubly frustrating when bills are just ignored and not even given a hearing,” said Sullivan. “Advocating for gun safety measures in the General Assembly has been frustrating ever since I got here.”

13NewsNow Political Analyst Quentin Kidd said he isn’t surprised about the bills that have failed.

“It is a situation where people in the majority party, members in the house and senate don't support these measures and so they're not going to let them get to the floor,” said Kidd.

Parker Slaybaugh, Spokesperson for House Speaker Kirk Cox disagreed and said, “The House has taken concrete steps to prevent gun violence and make our schools safer.”

Slaybaugh cited legislation that passed in the last five years, including allocating $6 million for school security grants and allowing localities to hire retired police officers for school security.

However, Herring said what is currently in place is not enough.

“We're raising a whole generation of young people who are going to school with the understanding that they can be shot any day,” said Herring.

© 2018 WVEC-TV