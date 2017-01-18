Links in the News

-
Aria Child Recalls Strollers due to fall hazards and lacerations
Proposed Revision to Regulation for Off-Road vehicle use at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Brown Jordan Services recalls Swivel Patio chairs due to fall hazard
2016 Pungo Strawberry Festival road closures and parking information
Virginia Field Trip and Events --Eastern Shore Oyster Reef Barrier
Trooper Dermyer Memorial T-Shirts: Proceeds go to the Dermyer family
Portsmouth Public Schools Strategic Planning Community Survey
Letter from business owners supporting Randy Forbes as a 2nd Congressional District candidate
TCC virtual education fair for active and transitioning military
School Report Cards: Full list of Virginia School Accreditation
Kroger to Hold Open Interviews on September 15 for Veterans and Their Families
Newport News Real Estate Tax Deferral for the Elderly and Disabled
Acorn Stairlifts Recalls Motorized Stair Lifts Due to Fall Hazard
Bexco Recalls DaVinci Brand Cribs Due to Entrapment, Fall and Laceration Hazards
- Takata air bag recall VIN look-up
- NSU Spartan Radio Blog
- Protect Our Military Families' 2nd Amendment Rights Act
- North Carolina House Budget information
- Chesapeake Jubilee
- Veterans Job Fair at Sandler Center
- Wallops Island 70th Anniversary Open House
- F-35 Joint Strike Fighter report
- Here Comes The Bus
- 'AJ' Hadsell Petition
- Firearm safety classes in James City County
- Apply to work at a Virginia state park
- Virginia Beach Library Services Virtual Town Hall
- Virginia Dept. of Treasure auction
- Virginia Honor Flight information
- Currituck Co. Dune Vegetation Cost-Share Program
- Info on upcoming HRT public hearings about light rail
- Shamrock Marathon 2015
- Pharrell & UN Global Happy Party March 20
- Wags for Warriors of Virginia
- Register For The March 17 Statewide Tornado Drill
- 2015 Real Estate Tax Relief/Deferral March 2 - June 1
- Norfolk International Airport
- Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport
- Kidde recalls Disposable Plastic Fire Extinguishers
- Home Depot Jobs
- Navy Slogan contest
- Va. seclusion and restraint bill
- Radio Shack store closings list
- Isle of Wight superintendent search survey
- Recycling Perks
- A Frugal Chick
- Consumer Product Safety Commission-space heater recall
- Safety Seat Roundup locations-February 2015
- Red Cross February 2015 blood/platelet drives
- Up Center free tax help, other services for veterans
- Rename the new Lynnhaven Inlet Bridge
- ACA Healthcare Website (deadlines, signup)
- Suffolk Humane Society
- Chesapeake Humane Society
- Comment on Virginia Offshore Wind Technology
- Open house for Va. Beach rec centers
- 71 vehicles earn top safety honors from IIHS
- USAJobs.gov - Norfolk Naval Station hiring new workers
- Healthcare.com: Meet ACA deadline on Dec. 15
- Norfolk Name Our School Survey
- Talk It Out-Stop Underage Drinking in NC
- Shopping safety tips
- Elizabeth River Tunnels Tunnel Closure Schedule
- Road closures for Norfolk Grand Illumination Parade
- Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive 2014
- Release Me International
- Donate to the Up Center
- 2015 Hampton Roads Open Enrollment Kick off
- FBI Norfolk CAAA "Lend Me A Tenor" Fundraiser
- Hampton Roads Veterans Business Outreach Center
- File a voter complaint
- Energy savings for your home and business
- Ebola virus: What you need to know
- Bark in the Park 5k Doggy Dash & Fun Fest for Chesapeake Humane Society
- ABC News Pink Pledge
- Help for domestic violence in the Navy
- Small Business Administration Disaster Loans
- National Prescription Drug Take-Back locations
- The Bra-ha-ha
- CarMax hiring
- Rock 'N' Roll Half Marathon events
- Consumer Product Safety Commission
- Apple offers free battery replacement
- Recalls from US Food and Drug Administration
- A Frugal Chick Saving Sundays
- Norfolk Collaboratory
- 9th Out of the Darkness Community Walk
- Virginia Cooling Assistance
- Sign up to receive media releases from City of Norfolk
- Dancing with the Hampton Roads Celebrity Stars
- Major Milk Makin' Cookies Recipe
- Va. Beach free/reduced lunch application
- Latest on Levi
- VA back-to-school sales tax holiday August 1-3, 2014
- Health insurance refunds, by state and market
- Salvation Army Christmas in July!
- Blue Moon Harbor Lights Half Marathon, 5K and Final Mile
- Plans to fix most dangerous intersections in Hampton Roads revealed
- Virginia Moped Requirements
- Scares That Care Weekend
- Rising Star App
- Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia
- VA unclaimed property auction
