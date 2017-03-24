VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - One military family's wish is coming true. The Johnson family has a physically challenged daughter, and now they are getting a brand new chair lift.

The lift they have now is over 15-years-old.

The Noblemen organization is making it all possible. They worked with Mobility Supercenter to get 22-year-old Mariah the lift.

Mariah's parents say the old one kept breaking down, and would even stop halfway up the stairs. Her mom, Teresa, says it gets frustrating.

“I can take it apart and put it back together, I've learned but I'm not mechanically inclined, but I have learned," said Teresa said.

Mariah has Cerebral Palsy, which makes it impossible to go up and down the stairs. Her mom physically carries her around the house, putting Mariah in her wheelchair when she can.



Teresa said the new chair lift will be life changing.



“I will never have to worry about it breaking down anymore," she said. "It is going to make me feel less stressed whenever her dad leaves out of town for sure."



The chair costs over $3,000 dollars will be installed Monday morning at the Johnson’s home.

The Noblemen say they are glad they could help and hope Mariah enjoys the new chair.

