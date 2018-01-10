Local Boy Scout makes history by reaching national rank

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- 19-year-old Boy Scout Anthony Peluso has made history in Virginia.

He recently became the first scout in the Commonwealth to be named 2018 National Chief of the Order of the Arrow for the Boy Scouts of America.

Peluso is a Virginia Beach native and is currently a sophomore at Virginia Tech.

Being elected National Chief is one of the highest honors a Boy Scout can receive within the Order of the Arrow- considered the honor society of the organization.

Peluso was elected by 46 other leading scouts from across the country during a ceremony that was held in Dallas, Texas.

Peluso will now travel 40 weekends out of the year promoting the organization, as well as developing future scouting leaders. He will also oversee the planning of the biggest event in Boy Scouts, the national conference, which is held every three years.

“I never thought I’d ever have the chance to give back to this organization that has given me so much,” said Peluso, an Eagle Scout and graduate of Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School.

Peluso, a member of Troop 303 chartered by St. Matthews School in Virginia Beach, is currently studying Economics with minors in Business Leadership and Political Science at Virginia Tech.

He plans to attend law school after graduation.

