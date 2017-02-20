Local community leaders react to quadruple shooting

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Beatrice Garvin-Thompson lives in the neighboring community of Olde Huntersville. Responding to the quadruple shooting that took place at the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Church Street Sunday night, Thompson said it’s up to everyone to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“This is my neighborhood. This is my community. I take ownership. I take responsibility and in some small way, we even have to take responsibility for that action that took place last night.

Garvin-Thompson said any violence occurring in the area affects everyone, regardless of its exact location.

“If it happened in Huntersville, it happened…it happened to us,” said Garvin-Thompson.

As President of the Olde Huntersville Civic League, she and others created a neighborhood strategic plan in order to curb the violence. The plan includes a five pronged approach to make the community safer and more sustainable.

“We can see it in people are being more proactive, the growth in our civic league base has grown and we’ve galvanized support from the city,” said Garvin-Thompson.

Garvin-Thompson says starting small and building relationships with individuals and their families leads to a better and safer community.

“Any life – that is our most valuable asset. People are our most valuable asset,” said Garvin-Thompson.

Since the initiative launched last year, she said she’s already seen progress.

