VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – This month is Oral Cancer awareness month and a local dad is sharing his story.

Powell Randolph first thought he had a cold, but ended up finding out he had tongue cancer. Thanks to EVMS Head and Neck Cancer Center, he is now cancer-free.

Randolph lives in Virginia Beach, but travels all around the world playing the drums. To his family, he's a loving father to his wife and two boys.

Those family ties became very important when he was diagnosed with stage four tongue cancer. In a video before his first surgery he recorded this saying, "It’s the night before my surgery all is quiet and we are trying to get ready get ready for battle. I love you," his wife replied "I love you too."



Several surgeries later, and after a long recovery process Powell was in remission.



He says it was like the sound of music, being able to go back home with his family and getting back to his normal routines. He's five and a half years cancer free and couldn't feel better, but in this month of April, during Oral Cancer awareness month he wants to make sure you take care of yourself.



"If you are having problems with your mouth or throat don't let it go by. Make sure you get it checked out. Do not let it go by,” said Powell



Instead of getting chemo treatments and more surgeries, he's headed to Dallas next week to play his favorite instrument, the drums.

