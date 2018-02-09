Local family with 2 'Dreamers' search for answers

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- One issue that was left out of the United States federal budget was what to do about DACA.

The program that protects illegal immigrants who come to the country as children.



'Dreamers' in the area are now left with a sense of uncertainty about their futures. A family from Norfolk has two children who are DACA recipients.

Leda Pacas and her family have been in America for nearly 15 years. Now they fear they can be separated because of this, especially because it could mean being reunited with a past they've worked hard to escape.

Two of her three daughters are among the nearly 700-thousand 'Dreamers', living under DACA.

"They grew up here. Their friends are here. They have everything here," she said.

Pacas brought her three daughters to America, escaping an abusive relationship and to give her kids a better future.

The United States was a safe haven for them, and a land of opportunities, especially for her 23-year-old daughter, Ale Villalobos, born with Down Syndrome.

"When we came here, she had a therapist and she began to learn English," said Pacas.

Ale is now bi-lingual and a high school graduate. In El Salvador, Ale could barely even speak Spanish.

In every aspect, Ale and her mother consider themselves American.

But, that American life now hangs in the balance as President Trump plans to end DACA on March 5.

"It feels like you're jailed," said Andrea Villalobos, Pacas' youngest daughter.

Andrea is married to a citizen and is a legal resident, but her family's worries are her's as well.

"It's always, always been the four of us and I really can't imagine because we've been through so much together. We've been homeless together. We've had zero food in our fridge. My mom's worked her entire life for us so I can't imagine going through all of that just to be separated," said Andrea.

© 2018 WVEC-TV