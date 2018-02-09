Local firefighters upset over health bills that were tabled, continued

fireman in fire fighting suit working surround with smoke (Photo: Prathaan, Prathaan)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- It's a huge blow for firefighters across Virginia, including here in Hampton Roads.

A House subcommittee tabled a bill that would allow certain cancers to be covered by workman's compensation for firefighters.

The bill, 1245, adds cancers of the colon, brain, or testes to the list of cancers that would be covered when firefighters develop cancer.

Donnie Lewis is the president of the Newport News Firefighter's Association. He believes lawmakers are putting politics before the health and well-being of firefighters everywhere.

“We continue to come to fires when you call we show up, we just ask the state look out for us,” Lewis said. “To see what they did really hit us hard.”

Earlier this week, the Senate postponed a decision on two similar bills until 2019.

Lewis says right now, it's a wait and see game.

“We're not asking for vacation or pay-raise, just benefits to help our members and their families after a bad illness,” Lewis said.

Lewis urges people to call their local politicians and put pressure on lawmakers in Richmond to pass this legislation.

