Local group creates free libraries to foster a love for reading

Norfolk , Va. (WVEC) -- Boxes with books have been popping up around Norfolk to promote a love of reading.

A group called the Friends of the Norfolk Public Library, placed 20 book exchange boxes in neighborhoods called free libraries.

The group’s President Ellen Selig said the project’s goal is to promote lifelong learning and bring the community together.

“When someone wants a book, whether it’s an adult or child, they can have access. It’s as easy as opening a box in their neighborhood,” said Selig.

The group partnered with the City of Norfolk.

14 out of 20 free libraries are in the following neighborhoods: West Ocean View, Hewitt Farms, Northside, Wards Corner, Talbot Park, Park Place, Lamberts Point, Villa Heights, Cromwell Drive, Coleman Place, West Ghent and Freemason.

“This is our starter set. We took it to Norfolk’s General Services Department and they are magicians and very skilled technicians and they said, oh we can make this better,” said Selig.

Selig said they have six boxes that need to be installed in the community, and they are looking for people to build more.

Each Little Free Library requires a steward who agrees to maintain the book exchange box on their property and help keep it stocked with books. There is no cost to the steward for the wooden book exchange, mounting or installation.

If you are interested in being a part of this project you can apply by contacting the Friends of Norfolk Public Library via email friendsofnorfolklibrary@gmail.com, on Facebook, or by phone at 757.489.4504.

