Local muralist brings passion to assisted living facility

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- The Luther Manor assisted living facility in Virginia Beach is where you'll find James Johnson doing what he does best.

“It’s my whole life,” said Johnson.

He’s putting the finishing touches on a small seagull on one big wall.

“I love the Chesapeake Bay,” said Johnson.

The mural, spanning the entire dinning room wall of the facility, is the 77-year-old artist’s latest painting.

He moved to an apartment in Luther Manor three years ago.

“I call it daybreak at Lesner Bridge,” said Johnson.

James has been an artist his entire life, starting when he was around four years old in Charleston, West Virginia.

That’s when he picked up painting from his older brother.

“He’s ten years older than me and was going to art school,” said Johnson.

After giving up a career in interior design, James moved to Hampton Roads, bringing his original passion along with him.

He started painting murals at bars and restaurants across Hampton Roads.

Now here he is 6 months after he started his latest mural, finishing what could be one of his final masterpieces.

“Painting is the first thing I did,” said Johnson. “And it’ll be the last thing I do.”

