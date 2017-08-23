Local photographer captures total eclipse

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Pete Squicciarini always has his eyes on something.
“I’m looking for repetition, patterns and symmetry,” Squicciarini said.
Those instincts make him a great photographer.
“I want the feeling of the scene to come through in my work,” said Squicciarini.
On Instagram he goes by “StreeterPeter.” He’s a local guy, but his page has thousands of followers from all over – people waiting to see his latest landscape pictures from across the region.
Stormy Night On The Chesapeake ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Here's a bit of lightning mixed in with some awesome clouds from last night here in OV! Earlier in the night, I could see the flashes of lightning while the storm was over Richmond, Va (about 75 miles from my location!) That's a big storm! Now I'm going to get back to feverishly checking weather reports and searching google earth for the eclipse on Monday 😬😬😬 Wish me luck! TAKE NOTE: I will be going live on the @yetiresearchco page during totality at 230pm EST on Monday. Be sure to tune in if you can't view it in person 🔭📺👍🏻 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Darklightvisuals.com #darklightvisuals
So you can imagine that the total eclipse was a moment he couldn’t miss.
Pete traveled with his daughter Ella to the Monticello Reservoir just outside of Columbia, South Carolina.
“Settled on a spot right by the lake,” said Squicciarini.
It was there that he captured some of the most epic eclipse shots you’re going to see.
Including a progression photo that took hours to get right.
“Started at the beginning of the eclipse,” said Squicciarini. “Then one photo every four hours.”
© 2017 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs