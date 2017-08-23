WVEC
Local photographer captures total eclipse

A local photographer joined the millions of people who traveled out of the area... to see the complete solar eclipse Monday. Now he's back home, sharing the experience

Philip Townsend, WVEC 6:39 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Pete Squicciarini always has his eyes on something.

“I’m looking for repetition, patterns and symmetry,” Squicciarini said.

Those instincts make him a great photographer.

“I want the feeling of the scene to come through in my work,” said Squicciarini.

On Instagram he goes by “StreeterPeter.” He’s a local guy, but his page has thousands of followers from all over – people waiting to see his latest landscape pictures from across the region.

So you can imagine that the total eclipse was a moment he couldn’t miss.

Pete traveled with his daughter Ella to the Monticello Reservoir just outside of Columbia, South Carolina.

“Settled on a spot right by the lake,” said Squicciarini.

It was there that he captured some of the most epic eclipse shots you’re going to see.

Including a progression photo that took hours to get right.

“Started at the beginning of the eclipse,” said Squicciarini. “Then one photo every four hours.”

