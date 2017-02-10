Local rapper to perform at major music festival

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- Vernon Robinson is better known by his stage name, RobV.

He’s an Old Dominion University student who has been writing and rapping since his days at Woodside High School in Newport news.

“Music was my biggest friend,” said Robinson. “Music is my life.”

Cell phone performances shot in his dorm eventually led RobV to having his own music video.

And this year the momentum will keep building.

“I told [my mother] that I don’t know if I’ll be spectating or performing but in 2017 I’m going to be at South by Southwest.

It was a premonition.

Robinson recently received an email from a music blog site he regularly contributes to, and he was invited to perform at the music festival in March.

“When I got the email I almost cried,” said Robinson.

South by Southwest is a major film and music festival held in Austin, Texas every year. It’s known for being a platform for up-and-coming talent, and the exposure could be career defining for the 21-year-old.

“I want to get on as many stages as possible and get as many eyes and ears on me as possible,” said Robinson.

