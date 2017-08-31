Local shelters helping Hurricane Harvey pets

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) --- The Norfolk SPCA hopes to free up space in its shelter following Hurricane Harvey.

“This is a time where we need people to step up,” said Executive Director Rob Blizard. “It’s a matter of saving a life.”

Following the storm, thousands of animals were separated from their families in Houston.

Now, shelters coast to coast, including the Norfolk SPCA and other Hampton Roads shelters, are trying to make room to take in homeless animals that were already in Houston shelters during the storm.

“We need to make room in the Houston shelters for people who are looking for their pets,” said Blizard.

It’s a domino effect that requires more people to adopt pets locally.

The more space they can make, the more animals they can take in- which increases the odds of owners reuniting with their pets in Houston.

“We are trying to make the best of a difficult situation,” said Blizard. “And encourage as many people to help us out as they can.”

If you’re interested in adopting, visit the Norfolk SPCA adoption page.

© 2017 WVEC-TV