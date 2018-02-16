Local shelters participate in Homeless Animals Awareness Week

(Photo: chendongshan / Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- February 12-18 was Homeless Animals Awareness Week.

Local shelters joined forces to educate people in Hampton Roads on the issue of animal homelessness.

Throughout the week, the participating shelters have sent a variety of educational messages to raise awareness.

The ASPCA reported approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide every year. About 1.5 million of those animals are euthanized because they don't get adopted.

According to a news release on the awareness week, only about 23% of dog owners adopt them from shelters. 31% of cat owners adopt from a shelter.

