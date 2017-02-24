Local student grows her home business

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An Old Dominion University college student is also spending her time running a business full-time.

She's a sophomore business management major.

Janay Brown started Full Belly Delights, a bacon snack business, when she was 17-years-old.

"It started off as a senior class project but it got out of hand...like, really, really fast," she said.

Being a full-time student and a business owner, she said it can be tough juggling both.

"There are times when I want to study but I'm like 'I can create this new marketing ad really quick' then I'm on the computer for three hours," said Brown.

Her mother, Venitta Brown, couldn't be more proud of Janay.



She drives nearly 4 hours every week to help out.

"We want her to be successful. That's why I'm here to make sure she's successful," said her mother.

"She's always told me to go for my passions. Whatever I wanted to do as long as I'm happy doing it, she's 100 percent behind me," said Janay.

Full Belly Delights has events around town.



If you'd like to know more about the products or find out about the events, click here.



(© 2017 WVEC)