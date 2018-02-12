Local teen among finalists in DMV license plate contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Judges from across the Commonwealth have selected the top eight license plate design concepts moving forward in the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest.

“Nearly 200 students submitted designs, and there were some wonderful and creative concepts,” said

DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “But in the end, these eight designs rose to the top in each

district. However, even more important than the designs is the awareness this contest is creating about

the issue of distracted driving. The public is taking an active role in battling this issue.”

Each of the eight district finalists will receive $300 courtesy of AAA Mid-Atlantic, sponsor of the Take

Action Against Distraction License Plate Contest.

“We’re so proud of the winners and their excellent license plate designs,” said Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “AAA Mid-Atlantic is proud to partner with DMV for this effort to bring distracted driving issues to the forefront.”

DMV will take the eight design concepts and modify them for use on a Virginia license plate. The public

will choose the design it thinks best depicts an anti-distracted driving message through an online vote.

Public voting begins February 20, 2018, and will run through March 20, 2018.

One of those finalists is from Virginia Beach, 17-year-old Mason Dodzik. He's a senior at Cape Henry Collegiate School.

"Today especially, everybody has a phone. No one drives without a phone," he said.

His design has the slogans "I can wait" and "Phone down, Eyes up".

"For this message to be there staring back at you, you're driving and you see it, 'I can wait'...like how much more obvious can it be?" he said.

For more information on the Take Action Against Distraction License Plate Design Contest – including

how to vote and resources on distracted driving, click here.

