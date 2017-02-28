Locals react to President Donald Trump's Presidental Address

(Photo: Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) – President Donald Trump held his Presidential Address Tuesday night in front of Congress and says he plans to spend a record amount of funds on military spending.

It was not only well received in Washington, but also here in Hampton Roads.

"It will be an economic boom for our area," said Nick Nicastro.



Nicastro normally spends twelve hours a day seven days a week repairing ships here in Norfolk. He says President Trump's proposed plan to increase military spending is great news.



Nicastro said, "More work, more money in my pocket, more money in the economy. More money and a local area."



Nicastro isn't the only worker at BAE who is happy about the possible increase.



Reggie Herrien said, "He going to bring money to the military and there will be stability now, you can go to bed a little bit more comfortable now.”



TCC Professor of Business Management and Administration, Peter Shaw, says the possible expansion of federal funds means more business and more people wanting to work in Hampton Roads.



"It will elevate the standard of living that is the key here. Defense contractors usually pay far better, but they bring in skilled labor and they pay really well," Shaw explained.



Shaw says President Trump can propose a budget with increases in defense spending, but it's congress that's in charge of the budget.



"Not the president. The president proposes, congress disposes on the budget. It is a constitutional responsibility they have,” explained Shaw.

President Trump's budget blueprint will be submitted to Congress on March 16.

