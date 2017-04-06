Lock down lifted at two Isle of Wight schools after nearby shooting

GFX GUN GENERIC.png (Photo: WVEC)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School were placed on a lock down on Thursday morning, after shots were reported in a nearby neighborhood.

At 10:20 a.m., the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of Red Oaks Trailer Park, located on Benn's Church Boulevard in Smithfield.

Deputies received a description of two people who were thought to be the ones responsible for the random shots being fired.

The two men, who matched the description, took off running when a deputy approached them.

After a short foot pursuit, one of the men was taken into custody.

Because of the proximity of the incident to Smithfield High School and Smithfield Middle School, both schools were placed on a lock down while deputies searched for the second man.

Later, it was determined that the man did not run onto school property and the lock down was lifted after about 30 minutes.

The incident is under investigation.

