Look for the supermoon on New Year's Day night

The first supermoon of 2018 is coming at you on New Year's Day! Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) has all the details.

Leslie Ackerson, WBIR 3:45 PM. EST January 01, 2018

KNOXVILLE - January will start with a supermoon that's visible on New Year's Day!

Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. During that time, the moon will appear 14-percent larger and 30-percent brighter than a normal full moon.

2018's second and last supermoon will happen at the end of the month, on January 31, and it will be extra special because it will also feature a lunar eclipse.

It will be visible from eastern Asia -- across the Pacific -- to western North America. During the eclipse, the moon will slowly lose it's brightness and take on a reddish color.
    
    
 

