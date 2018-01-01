Look for the supermoon on New Year's Day night

KNOXVILLE - January will start with a supermoon that's visible on New Year's Day!
Supermoons happen when a full moon approximately coincides with the moon's perigee, or a point in its orbit at which it is closest to Earth. During that time, the moon will appear 14-percent larger and 30-percent brighter than a normal full moon.
2018's second and last supermoon will happen at the end of the month, on January 31, and it will be extra special because it will also feature a lunar eclipse.
It will be visible from eastern Asia -- across the Pacific -- to western North America. During the eclipse, the moon will slowly lose it's brightness and take on a reddish color.
