JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The City and Kingsmill Resort are taking entires for their annual "Tee" Design Contest for the 2017 Kingsmill Championship.

The winning design will be printed onto shirts that will be given to people participating in the 2017 Junior Clinic on Saturday, May 20.

The top three winners will get two free grounds tickets and an official Kingsmill Championship hat.

Children between 5 and 12-years-old, who are a part REC Connect, a before and after-school program, may submit designs. Homeschooled children may also participate in the contest, as long as they are County residents.

The design will need to involve golf, James City County, and the LPGA. It will also need to be in a landscape format, and use no more than five colors.

Entries must include an entry form when submitted.

Residents entries may be turned in to the lobby of Building D at the County Government Center located at 101 Mounts Bay Rd.

The deadline for entries is April 20, 2017.

For more information, please visit the Kingsmill Championship website, here.

