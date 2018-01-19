Lynnhaven Fish House is auctioning off everything, even its menu

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) – If you're looking for a way to remember the Lynnhaven Fish House, you're in luck.

The owners are saying everything must go during their auction on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Everything means all the items, and intellectual property.

The President Atlantic Asset Management Group, William Summs said the owner, “would love to see a new owner come in and carry on the legacy.”

Summs said, “this [auction] is a real opportunity for someone local to step up, and buy the rights to Lynnhaven fish house, and everything that goes with it. Phone numbers, website, customer lists, menus.”

The award-winning seafood restaurant, on Starfish Road is throwing in the towel after decades of serving customers.

The property will turn into a parking lot for the Westmister- Canterbury retirement home.

“We’ve always loved the Lynnhaven Fish House. We moved here ten years ago from the desert and it was the first place we ate when we moved here,” said Lynnhaven local, Kara Briseno.

She, like many others say they were sad when the restaurant closed.

“So, I would be delighted if another potential buyer would pick it up and keep the legacy for the neighbors that are right here on the beach, we’d would love that,” said Briseno

People can stop by to see the restaurant's items on Saturday morning and Monday morning between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

Anyone can show up to Tuesday's auction in person or online.

