MacArthur Center offering free rent to local entrepreneurs

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- If you’re a business owner MacArthur Center is a great place to be.

But if you look around the Norfolk mall, you’ll see that the retail space is dominated by national brands.

It’s tough for the local guys to get in.

But a new competition hosted by MacArthur Center management will change that.

To balance out the merchant mix in the mall , they will offer up rent-free space to one local business.

“A lot of creativity and entrepreneurship in our area,” said Karen Husselbee with MacArthur Center. “It’s a nice way for us to open our doors and in invite them in.”

The competition is called “The Challenge: Battle of the Pop-Up,” and it’s a first for the mall.

Local entrepreneurs have until March 30th to submit an application for a business.

The winner will receive kiosk space, rent-free, for four months.

“Hopefully it’s successful and they will become a long-term cart owner,” said Husselbee. “Or we might even be able to transition them into an in-line store, which would be exciting.”

You can pick up an application at the mall or online at no cost.

Entries will be judged on business strategy, concept creativity, and likelihood of profitability.

A winner will be selected on Monday, April 23.

© 2018 WVEC-TV