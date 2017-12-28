Mail carrier drives a million accident-free miles

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Postal service employee leaves the loading dock to deliver mail from the Los Feliz Post Office on February 6, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

30 years, that's how long Keith Harris has been delivering mail in Citrus Heights, California and in those three decades not once has he had an accident.

It's not a matter of luck, according to Harris, it is a matter of taking the time to drive safely even when other people are in a hurry.

Not only has Harris gone 30 years accident-free, he has also logged 1,000,000 miles without ever leaving the city limits. That is the equivalent of driving around the globe 40 times.

Harris did it all accident-free against hazardous road conditions, gridlocks, rural terrain, and inattentive drivers.

Harris will be honored for his feat on Friday.

“Postal Service drivers are among the safest in the world,” said Sacramento District Manager Jeff Lelevich. “The remarkable achievement of Keith Harris demonstrates how Postal Service employees continue to deliver on the promise of delivering their best every day with care, courtesy and the concern for the safety of others.”

Harris will receive a plaque from the Safety Council and a membership to the prestigious National Safety Council "Million Mile Club."

