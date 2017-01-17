Making Your Mark: Mom writes books to help children and families

(Photo: 13News Now LaSalle Blanks)

HAMPTON, VA (WVEC-TV) -- Florenza Lee is a mom who loves children and books. That's a good thing because her latest chapter in life has found this mom turning into an author who's using the written word to help many families and children deal with difficult topics -- like bullying and when dad comes home injured from a deployment.

Here's an excerpt that shows how that tough topic is handled in a book she wrote called "Welcome Home, Daddy. Love, Lexi".

"I ask daddy if he can still play tea party with me," said Lexi, the title character. "He says yes, but we will have to sit at the big table and not my little table."

The book also includes tips for parents on how to start difficult conversations with their child in a delicate way in order to help the child learn about and understand what happened to daddy.

The book that helps kids and families deal with bullying is called "Barry Bear's Very Best". It's about a bear named Barry who always listens to his parents and always tries his best until other kids make fun of him for that. In Florenza's dedication page she writes: "This book is dedicated to all the boys and girls who are not afraid to always do their very best and to their caregivers who encourage, support, and motivate them towards success. Never stop being your very best."

In another book, called "The Tail of Max the Mindless Dog", she tries to show children how great they can become if they don't fall into bad habits. She admits "Max" is her favorite.

She's written 15 books, 4 have been published so far. More are on the way.

Florenza has a book launching event coming up on Saturday, February 4th at the Little England Cultural Center in Hampton. The address is 3922 Kecoughtan Road. It'll take place from 12:30pm until 4:30pm.

She's on a mission to use her passion for children and books and writing to make a positive difference to help make growing up better and a little easier to understand.

