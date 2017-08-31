Chesapeake Police help family smile during difficult times

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) – A family of four is thanking the Chesapeake Police Department for helping them out when times got tough.

The father, Bobby, suddenly lost his job of 30 years. The family was forced to move out of their home and into a hotel.

While they lost their home, they also lost their belongings. The family of four put most of their things into a storage unit, but they couldn’t pay the bills. The unit is now up for auction.

The two kids, Kaleb and Logan both have special needs and a hereditary disorder.



"Osteogenisisimperfecta Tarta, where they have no roots to their teeth they're just held up by their gums," said the boy's mother Robin Anderson.



On Thursday morning, the Chesapeake Police Department made the kids day.

The dentures the boys need are being paid for by Josh Curling, local Chesapeake dentist who was contracted by the officers.

“I don't know how I could say thank you, I just don't know," explained Anderson.

A local organization called FORKIDS provided a home to the family on Saturday and on Thursday morning truckloads of furniture, food, and supplies showed up along with members of the Chesapeake Police Department.



"I've had a bed my entire life. I couldn't imagine not to and seeing a little kid like that going through what he is going through," explained school resource officer Leo Kosinski.



"New house, new school, give him the best chance he has, let him have a good school year," explained Kosinski.

Both boys will have their dentures in about a month and were told the parents already have potential jobs lined up.

If you would like to help the family, click here.

© 2017 WVEC-TV