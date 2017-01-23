WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump takes the oath of office as his wife Melania Trump holds the bible on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WVEC) -- How would you like to see President Trump make his mark in the next four years?

That's the question we posed to Hampton Roads residents who were out for a bite to eat at Texas Roadhouse in Chesapeake and with so much at stake, it was a question they all feasted on.

Three men having drinks at the bar were focused on jobs.

"I think he's got a lot of positive ideas and he's bringing a business approach to running the government," one of them said. "And we haven't had that in government for a long time. We've had politicians -- people who don't know what it is to run a business."

Brianna Roundtree is 19. She's concerned about college costs and strengthening the military: "Bringing down the education prices and also helping the military in size and not as many wars, I guess."

There were parents there with their children. Lekiaa Worsley wants the new President to make sure every child has a shot at a quality education.

"Resources for the students, especially in low income schools so the students will have what they need."

Other customers shared similar thoughts when it came to religious themes.

"I hope Donald Trump brings America Christianity and puts God back in our country with promoting to have God taught in our schools so that the crime rate will go down, because people would know moral values," Debbie Thomas said.

"I hope he brings us back to the basics, respecting everyone," said Jimmy Pugh, a father of two toddlers. "Respecting our neighbors, loving our neighbors, just like The Bible says."

That touches on the one thing everyone we talked to mentioned when it comes to how they hope President Trump makes his mark and makes a positive difference from The Oval Office.

"Just having unity back," Debbie said.

"I hope he unifies the country," another customer said.

"Be fair to all," said another customer. "Treat everybody the same."

