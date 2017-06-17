Making Your Mark: Fitness fundraiser 'celebrates life'

Dance fitness instructors from across Hampton Roads are joining forces to raise awareness about stomach cancer. Their hope is to use their talents to raise money for Marc Felisme, who is battling the disease after being given three weeks to live. (Photo: Submitted)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Up until October of 2016, Marc Felisme lived what some would call a normal life, working in the mental health field and working out as a physical fitness buff.

That was until he was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer.

"Cancer didn't run in our family," Marc said. "They didn't teach us these things in school. It was kind off like a shock, we didn't know what to do."

Doctors gave Marc three weeks to live... but three weeks came and went. If you ask Marc what's kept him going, here's what he'll say:

"By the grace of God, he's continued to allow me to continue to go and to bring awareness and shed light to this cancer."

He now uses social media as a platform to raise awareness about the disease, and to encourage others that no matter what they are facing, to fight and celebrate life.

"You have to find whatever it is that you love, and work towards surviving," he explained.

"Celebrate Life" is the name of the fundraising event Marc’s good friend Jeanita Castille is organizing in his honor. She’s rallying dance fitness instructors from across Hampton Roads for the event to dance, laugh, inspire, and get behind Marc’s fight of his life.

"I'm inviting all cancer survivors and fighters out for free, and we are just going to come together and Celebrate Life on that day," Jeanita said. "I want this event to be symbolic of how we should live life every single day: thankful, grateful... you know, happy."

Happy is how Marc says he feels despite, a cancer diagnosis. He continues to celebrate today, and looks forward to tomorrow.

"They say 'tomorrow is never promised,' but I am going to enjoy today, leading into tomorrow," Marc said.

"Celebrate Life" will be held Sunday, July 9 at 1505 Competitor Court in Virginia Beach. Click here for more information about the event and to purchase tickets.

© 2017 WVEC-TV