Making Your Mark: Local teen wins big on game show

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WVEC) -- Josh Darrow is 13... Scout's honor!

And at that young age, his bank account is looking really good. Josh, a local Boy Scout, just won $100,000 on the game show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire?"

And ever since his episode aired, he's been getting calls from media all over the world wanting to tell his story. But, his mom says one of the coolest calls was from ABC News telling them that they selected Josh as their Person of the Week last Friday night during "World News Tonight". They profiled Josh on ABC 13.

"That was a big surprise," said Beth Darrow, Josh's mom. "That was like the cherry on top of the cake when that happened."

"World News Tonight" anchor David Muir told his nationwide audience that ABC News selected Josh not because of how well he did on the game show, but because of what he plans to do with much of the winnings.

"The community is what I'd like to give back to," Josh told 13News Now. "It's such a nice place and I'd like to make it better."

Josh says he'll make it better by donating to Hampton Roads charities that help kids, like The Beach Bags Program run by Virginia Beach Public Schools. It provides bags of food to less-fortunate students so they don't go hungry. He might also give back to the Boy Scouts and he's researching other charities that could use help.

His buddies in The Boy Scouts are proud of him. But, they always do service projects to help the community so they're not letting this big moment go to his head.

"He's still our Josh," his friend Riley said. "Kind, smart..."

"Awesome!" another scout said.

Josh's parents are more than happy for their son.

"It's really unbelievable," his mom said. "We're very proud of him."

