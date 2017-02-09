Making Your Mark: Searching for sensational school crossing guards

NORFOLK, VA (WVEC-TV) -- The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a few good men and women to become outstanding school crossing guards across the city. They hope to find more like Regina Jordan. Every weekday morning, like clock work, you'll find her on Bolling Avenue in Larchmont . Her smiles can stop traffic and make kids feel better as they start their day heading to Larchmont Elementary School.

"Sometimes just crossing the kids when they hear a good word it brightens up their day," she said.

That's why Regina is always armed with a stop sign in her arm and happiness on her face. She clearly enjoys being out there every morning and every afternoon. She's been there over ten years. And because of that, the people who live in that neighborhood clearly love her.

"She cares about the kids in this community," said Kevin Tremper, Pastor of Crossroads Church. "Not just because it's a job, but you really do get a sense that she's invested in this community in Larchmont and in the school."

They love her so much, that members of Kevin's church pitched in to buy her a new van to replace her car, which was constantly breaking down. They surprised her with it one day while she was helping kids cross the street.

"You've got to be kidding me!" Regina said. "Thank you! Thank you!"

Residents there say no, thank YOU Regina. So does the Norfolk Police Department.

"Regina Jordan is the perfect example of a school crossing guard," said Karen Parker Chesson, spokeswoman for the Norfolk PD. "She's a rock star to the kids, she's familiar with them, they love her and she's a beacon of safety for the parents."

To find out more about becoming a school crossing guard in Norfolk, call 757 823-4451 or go to Norfolk.gov and click on "Jobs".

