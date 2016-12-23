Kids volunteer with HotelKids.org to help homeless children for Christmas. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- 13News Now met with a group of kids excited about Christmas gifts. But, there was something unusual and extra special about these kids.

They were excited because the gifts weren't for them.

They bought them with their allowance and birthday money so they can distribute them to other kids -- kids from families that are homeless and live in hotel rooms.

They did it to help a local non-profit, HotelKids.org. Adult volunteers run the program, which helps homeless children and teenagers across Hampton Roads by paying for hotel rooms to help them with shelter and stay safe off of the streets.

And during the holidays, other kids came forward to volunteer and help with HotelKids' mission to make sure those children know people care about them. They went to area hotels where those families are and distributed gifts that other people donated, as well, to brighten the holidays for 10-year-old Thomas.

"It makes us feel more like we're cared about than just thrown around," Thomas said.

Lacy, 7, got new, toy puppies to take home and the smile across her face lit up like a Christmas tree.

Because we get Christmas presents early and we never got early Christmas presents before," Lacy said. "Merry Christmas and thank you."

Frank, whose son got a stuffed bear from the kids, was touched by this act of kindness.

"It's good to know there are some people out there who still care," he said.

The folks at HotelKids do care -- a lot. And they don't just help people during the holidays. 13News Now has seen them helping homeless families who live in cars, they've helped a homeless, pregnant teenager who was seeking shelter in a laundry room at an apartment complex, and they've helped a homeless teenager who was sitting outside a local fast food restaurant begging for change so he and his mother could collect enough money for a hotel room for one night last fall. HotelKids ended up paying for that room.

And now, volunteer Billy Spruill was happy to see this group of children volunteering to help make Christmas merry for kids and families who could use some holiday cheer.

"The caring, the sharing," Billy said. "These kids are out here doing this. They don't have to be here."

Lily Krikorian is glad she and her friends were there to volunteer.

"It makes me feel really happy because I like making other people happy," she said.

