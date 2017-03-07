Mentoring group pushes to change community, change lives

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Original B.R.O.T.H.A.S. (Brothers Reaching Out To Help And Serve) may be small in number, but the mentoring group is big on passion.

Its members are trying to make a difference in some of the roughest neighborhoods in Hampton Roads.

“People will never know how much you love them until you show them how much you care,” said Pastor Curtis Harris, the founder of the program.

Harris told 13News Now his group has adopted areas including Ridley Circle, and other struggling neighborhoods.

At least twice a week, the mentors set up a table across from Ridley Circle and make sure the entire neighborhood has something to eat. Many of the members go door to door, offering food, prayer, and sometimes just a hug.

“A lot of young people that are in gangs are in there because it has a lot to do with their home structure,” said Harris.

The program focuses heavily on gang prevention and helping with job placement. Many of the members, themselves, have been in trouble with the law and are trying to keep others from going down the wrong path.

Harris hopes the relationships he is building with many of the young people will lead them to more positive futures.

“When I look at them, I don’t see bad young people. I just see those who have been abused and abandoned,” Harris shared.

In reality, Harris knows many of these neighborhoods still have a long way to go, but he said every day is one step closer to a better life.

Original B.R.O.T.H.A.S. runs solely off donations and help from community members. The group also offers free tutoring to students after school and is looking for a permanent building to keep providing those services. It is hoping someone will assist the group in finding that permanent home.

The group also is working to provide a camping trip for troubled youth and is accepting donations to make the trip a reality.

