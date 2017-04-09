Man Accused of Killing His Parents

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Deadly overnight house fire in Virginia Beach
-
Parents concerned that students were never told to duck and cover
-
TSA workers failed drug and alcohol testing
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
New ride
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
ODU Soccer Clinic for children of refugees
-
Elderly dog a fixture at assisted living facility
-
WVEC Live Video
More Stories
-
Police: Man admits he killed parents, threatens to…Apr 10, 2017, 6:36 a.m.
-
One dead, two injured in Virginia Beach house fireApr. 9, 2017, 8:08 a.m.
-
Unseasonably mild next few daysFeb 20, 2016, 2:12 p.m.