Man accused of running illegal hog farm in Virginia Beach found guilty

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A judge found Gary Lionel Morris Sr. guilty on charges related to running an illegal hog farm.

The illegal hog farm was discovered on city property off of Salem Road on Dec. 29, 2015 after officials received a tip.

Animal Enforcement spent the two days caring for the pigs and providing them with feed while police tried to come up with a plan to move the animals to a safer place.

A General District Court Judge Gene Woolard found Morris guilty of animal cruelty, inadequate care by owner and leave dead animal on road.

Judge Woolard imposed the maximum punishment of 12 months and a $2,500 fine on each count, and suspended all jail time and fines, conditioned upon the payment of restitution in the amount of $4706.34.

He also permanently banned Morris from possession of all domestic and agricultural animals.

After the investigation, all of the hogs have been sent to market or placed with local farms able to provide the necessary care.

