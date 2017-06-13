Man arrested at traffic stop for drugs, weapon in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police conducted a traffic stop and ended up arresting a man for the possession of drugs and a weapon on Monday.

Treqwane Ketchmore, 24, stopped his vehicle on the 600 block of Chestnut Ave and when he got out of his car he locked the doors behind him.

After investigating police discovered a loaded handgun, a large quantity of marijuana and several thousand dollars.

Ketchmore, from Hampton, was also driving with a suspended license.

Charges include possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

Police also issued summons for operating vehicle with an outdated inspection, displaying a counterfeit inspection sticker, and driving while suspended.

© 2017 WVEC-TV