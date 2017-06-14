Man arrested for abduction in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man has been arrested for abduction Wednesday morning.

Shorgi Aquar Davis, 26, of the 400 block of Tazewell Street was arrested for the kidnapping of his girlfriend, strangulation, assault and battery.

Newport News police officers were flagged down at 8 a.m. by a person who claimed Davis was abducting his girlfriend, the person's daughter.

The victim said they were in Davis's car and believed to be heading to his mother's house in Portsmouth.

Once in Portsmouth, the victim was able to flee the house and contact the police.

No further details were released.

