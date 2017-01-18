Man burned outside Trump Hotel. Photo by Michael Shoag/@MikeShoag (Photo: Michael Shoag/@MikeShoag)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A man was transported to the hospital after officials say he suffered burn injuries outside of the Trump Hotel in D.C. Tuesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., fire officials say a man was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening burn injuries. The man was outside of the Trump Hotel on 12th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest, D.C.

Earlier on Tuesday night, protesters held an anti-Trump rally outside the hotel.

No further information has been released at this time.

