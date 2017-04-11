Man dies in boat fire at Gloucester Point marina

(Photo: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office)

GLOUCESESTER POINT, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is dead after a fire ripped through a boat at the Jordan Marina.

Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, along with Abington Fire and Rescue crews and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission responded to the marina just after 8 p.m. on April 10 after people in the area reported hearing an explosion and seeing a docked boat fully engulfed in flames.

Due to the area being deemed a hazmat situation, the Newport News Hazmat team also was called out to assist.

Fire crews found a body of a man when they conducted a sweep of the vessel.

It is believed that high levels of combustible materials in and around a condensed area of incendiary devices may be responsible for the explosion, according to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office.

The explosion is not considered suspicious in nature, although the investigation is still ongoing.

