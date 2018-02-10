WVEC
Man found deceased appears to have been dead for several years, police said

Staff , WVEC 3:08 PM. EST February 10, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a man, who appeared to have been dead for multiple years, was found Saturday morning in a home.

A welfare check was called in to officers around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle.

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said the man was in his late 60s.

Detectives said there were no signs of foul play.

