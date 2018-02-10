Man found deceased appears to have been dead for several years, police said

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a man, who appeared to have been dead for multiple years, was found Saturday morning in a home.
A welfare check was called in to officers around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle.
A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said the man was in his late 60s.
Detectives said there were no signs of foul play.
© 2018 WVEC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs