Man found deceased appears to have been dead for several years, police said

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police said a man, who appeared to have been dead for multiple years, was found Saturday morning in a home.

A welfare check was called in to officers around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Rivers Ridge Circle.

A spokesperson for the Newport News Police Department said the man was in his late 60s.

Detectives said there were no signs of foul play.

© 2018 WVEC-TV